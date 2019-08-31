Home Nation

Five including three minors drown in Jammu and Kashmir

Two girls lived in a slum cluster along the banks of Dhirma stream in Udhampur and drowned as the water level in the stream had risen due to heavy rains.

Published: 31st August 2019 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

drowning

For representational purposes

By PTI

 

JAMMU: Five people including three minors drowned in separate incidents in Udhampur and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Preeti (4) and Jyoti (5), originally from Rajasthan, lived in a slum cluster along the banks of Dhirma stream in Udhampur and drowned on Friday as the water level in the stream had risen due to heavy rains, a police officer said.

Efforts are on to locate the bodies of the girls, who were playing outside their hutment, they said.

In another incident in the district, a local boy-- Rohit Kumar (11) drowned in the Garnai stream while bathing on Friday.

His body was fished out and handed over to his family, they said.

In the third incident, two women identified as Sonia (25) and Manju (30), hailing from Rajasthan, drowned due to flooding of Manowar stream near Jhulla bridge in Rajouri district on Friday.

The women, who were living in huts on the banks of the stream, were cleaning utensils when they were washed away by the strong current, a police officer said.

Both the bodies were fished out by rescuers, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir death
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp