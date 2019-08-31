Home Nation

Frame policy on alcohol ban: Uttarakhand HC asks state government

The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday directed the state government to frame a policy on alcohol ban in the hill state within months.

Published: 31st August 2019

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday directed the state government to frame a policy on alcohol ban in the hill state within months. The court also directed the government to enforce rules for ban on sale of alcohol to adults below 21 years of age, along with implementing the amended UP Excise Act, 1910. 

The order came on public interest litigation filed by D K Joshi, a resident of Garud in Bageshwar district. The plea said drinking alcohol was a social evil which was causing the breakdown of families, deaths by accidents and diseases.

“It is the duty of the state government to implement the existing law in its letter and spirit until and unless the provisions of law are otherwise amended.

The state government has failed in its duty to implement the provisions of Section 37-A of the Excise Act, 1910 in its letter and spirit…the purpose of Article 47 of Constitution would be realised in the event the State prohibits consumption of drinks and drugs which are injurious to health in public interest…,” said Joshi, a high court advocate, in his petition. 

The PIL stated that Section 37-A of the UP Excise Act, 1910, as amended from time to time, includes various measures to prevent abuse of alcohol.

Despite adopting the same Act after becoming a new state, the Uttarakhand government did not implement any of these, the petitioner stated.  

