Government to introduce sex-sorted semen doses for cows: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

By PTI

NAGPUR: Union Minister for Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh on Saturday said the government plans to introduce "sex-sorted semen" technology to ensure that more female calves are born, so as to increase farmers' income.

The minister was speaking at a product launch event organised by Mother Dairy here.

"In coming days, through insemination, the calves that will be born would only be female ones, through (doses of) sex sorted semen," he said.

Uttarakhand, in March, became the country's first state to produce sex sorted semen, which can enhance the possibility of birth of female calves to ninety per cent.

The Union minister also said that the cows which cease to give milk will be made more productive through "IV embryo advanced technology".

He also appreciated his cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari's idea of introducing `santra (orange) mawa barfi' which Mother Dairy will be selling through its outlets.