GRP personnel assist woman in giving birth aboard train in Uttarakhand, both safe

The GRP official added that the woman, Seema, a resident of Bihar was travelling to her home state when she went into labour.

After the woman complaint of labour pain, the train was stopped at Roorkee which wasn't a designated stop. She & the baby were later admitted to hospital for treatment.

By ANI

HARIDWAR: A woman gave birth to a child on Friday aboard a running Durgiana Express train with the help of railway police personnel, police said.

"The Durgiana Express train does not have a stop here at Roorkee station but we got the news that a pregnant woman on the train had gone into labour and we rushed to the spot. After she delivered the child on the train, we shifted both the mother and the newborn safely to the Civil Hospital here," said Sub-Inspector, Government Railway Police (GRP), Amit Kumar.

He also thanked the women passengers aboard the train who assisted in helping to deliver the baby.

"We received help from the woman passengers aboard. As far as we are concerned it is our duty to help the passengers in any way we can," Kumar added.

