In a first, Uttar Pradesh Assembly to have 48-hour long special session on Gandhi Jayanti

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a first, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has decided to convene a special 48-hour session to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

The lawmakers would sit to deliberate on the goals of coordinated development approved by the United Nations.

According to Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit, the historic session would continue for 48 hours without a break. A dialogue will be held on ways to achieve sustainable development goals of the United Nations resolution signed by India in 2015.

The decision to hold the special session was taken unanimously at an all-party meeting that chaired by the Speaker. India along with 106 other countries had signed the ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ announced by UN.

The goals primarily pertained to poverty alleviation, gender inequality elimination, malnutrition, health for all, energy for all, education for all, nutrition, drinking water, gender equality etc. The central and state governments have reiterated committed towards achieving these goals.

According to CM Yogi Adityanath, the government has reiterated its commitment to work towards realising Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of improving the living standard of the persons standing on the last rung of society.

While the state government had taken several measures to achieve development goals, there was still a lot to be done, he said.

The legislators, especially, those who never get a chance to put forth their views in the house during regular sessions, would be given the opportunity to speak, flag out the problems of their respective constituencies and also suggest ways to sustainable development.

The Assembly will give a new message to the country and booklet of the House proceedings will be sent to all the legislatures, including the Lok Sabha, he said.

To accomplish sustainable development by year 2030, a committee would also be set up by the legislative assembly for regular review.

Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Lalji Verma, Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu, Apna Dal (Sonalal) leader Neel Ratan Patel and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar too expressed their views at the meeting.

