Kartarpur Corridor will be completed within time frame: Amit Shah

Pakistan, which had made a unilateral decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India following India's decision on J-K, has said that the work on the corridor will continue as planned.

Published: 31st August 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Sri Guru Granth Sahib first Prakash Purb celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government will complete the work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor within the time frame.

"May the light of Holy Guru Granth Sahib Ji continue to guide us and provide us the strength to serve our nation better. I also reiterate the commitment of the Modi government to complete the work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor within the time frame. Waheguru Ji Da Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh," tweeted Amit Shah.

Yesterday, a technical meeting was held at Zero Point between officials of India and Pakistan amid tight security.

India and Pakistan had held the second round of talks on July 14 to narrow down their differences on the corridor for visa-free travel of Sikh pilgrims. Both the sides had said that they agreed to a majority of modalities for the smooth passage of the pilgrims.

Last week, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the opening of the route will remain on track irrespective of Pakistan's ties with India over the Kashmir issue.

The first Prakash Purb of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib was celebrated in the year 1604 at Golden temple and the holy book was then carried to Darbar Sahib from Ramsar Gurdwara.

The corridor is scheduled to become operational in November this year.

