Kashmir clampdown: NC leader's children visit detained dad on former's birthday

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: National Conference youth president Salman Sagar had a reason to smile on Friday despite being under detention since August 5.

Salman was able to celebrate the 4th birthday of his twins in the Centaur Hotel in Srinagar, where he along with his father Ali Mohammad Sagar (NC General Secretary) have been lodged following the scrapping of Article 370.

His wife Saima along with her twins — Ahmed (son) and Fatima (daughter) — visited the Centaur Hotel on the banks of Dal Lake carrying a cake along with her to celebrate the birthday of her twins with their father and grandfather.

The family spent half an hour together in the Centaur Hotel and exchanged pleasantries.

“I had taken a small cake with me. And the kids cut the cake in presence of her father and grandfather in the Centaur Hotel,” said Saima.

Salman’s daughter Fatima said, “I cut the cake inside (the hotel).”