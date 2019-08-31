Lateral entry of nine joint secretaries gets Modi Cabinet nod

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The lateral entry of nine professionals in the bureaucracy got a green signal from the government as the appointment committee of Cabinet approved their names.

This is the first time nine professionals will be appointed as joint secretaries in different central government ministries and departments.

The selected joint secretaries are: Kakoli Ghosh (Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmers Welfare), Amber Dubey (Civil Aviation), Arun Goel (Commerce), Rajeev Saksena (Economic Affairs), Sujit Kumar Bajpayee (Environment, Forest and Climate Change), Saurabh Mishra (Financial Services), Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale (New and Renewable Energy), Suman Prasad Singh (Road Transport and Highways) and Bhushan Kumar (Shipping).