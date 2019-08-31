Home Nation

Modi government 'targeting' political opponents with false cases: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson in a statement said that in the last five years, the Modi government has been targeting its political opponents by fabricating false cases with political vendetta in mind.

Published: 31st August 2019 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress accused the Centre of targeted harassment of its leaders to divert the attention of people from its failures as senior party leader D K Shivakumar was questioned by the ED for the second consecutive day on Saturday in a money laundering case.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a statement said that in the last five years, the Narendra Modi-led government has been targeting its political opponents by fabricating false cases with political vendetta in mind.

"The continuous and targeted harassment of opposition leaders by the government with the sole aim of diverting the attention of the people from its massive failures continues unabated.

For the last five years, the Modi government has been targeting its political opponents by fabricating false cases with political vendetta and vengeance," Surjewala said.

He claimed that it is a matter of public knowledge that Shivakumar has been fully cooperating with all agencies and has appeared as required from time to time.

"We strongly condemn the highhanded tactics and illegal processes being deployed against Congress leader Shri Shivakumar," he said.

"It is reiterated that for all these acts of mindless vendetta on part of the government and its puppet agencies, the Congress party will continue to point out, oppose and protest against the blunders being deliberately committed by the government on various fronts, the gravest being that of annihilation of the Indian economy and pauperisation of its people," the Congress leader said.

Senior Karnataka leader Shivakumar was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over four hours in a money laundering case on Friday.

Officials said Shivakumar's statement has been recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Shivakumar is learnt to have deposed before the probe agency again on Saturday after the investigating officer asked him to do so.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
D K Shivakumar Modi government Congress BJP BJP
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Resurrected Uganda Airlines flies into crowded African skies
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp