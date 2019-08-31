Murder of Unnao rape victim's father: Delhi court orders in camera examination of witnesses

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has ordered in camera examination of "vulnerable" prosecution witnesses in the case of alleged murder of the father of a rape victim, Unnao woman.

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is facing trial for allegedly raping the woman in 2007, when she was a minor, is also an accused in the 2018 case of the alleged murder of her father.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma ordered witnesses' examination in "vulnerable witness room" on a CBI plea which sought in camera recording of witnesses' statements, saying there was a perceived threat to them and they needed a safe environment to depose.

Vulnerable witnesses are those who have been subjected to any kind of threat of violence.

The court records their statement in a separate room to secure complete, accurate and reliable evidence from them.

The court has so far recorded statements of 11 witnesses in the case.

It had earlier framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Sengar, his brother Atul Sengar, three former Uttar Pradesh policemen and five others for allegedly framing the rape victim's father in a case of illegal possession of firearms and murdering him while in judicial custody.

The rape victim's father was arrested on April 3, 2018 and died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.