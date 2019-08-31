Official Assam NRC website crashes due to heavy traffic

By IANS

GUWAHATI: The official website of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) crashed within a few minutes of the publication of the much-awaited final list in Assam on Saturday.

The website www.nrcassam.nic.in apparently crashed due to heavy traffic with an error message reading "The site cannot be reached".

READ| NRC: Unhappy with exclusion figure, Assam students' body to move SC

The site belonging to the Office of the State Coordinator of National Registration (NRC), Assam, however, was restored shortly.

Altogether 19,06,657 people in Assam have been left out of the final NRC list. It names 3,11,21,004 people as Indian citizens.