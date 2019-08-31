Home Nation

Punjab AAP MLA Aman Arora objects to party members' statement over sacrilege cases probe

AAP's Punjab unit had on Friday said it has lost all hopes of justice in the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and police firing incidents in 2015.

Published: 31st August 2019 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab AAP MLA Aman Arora

Punjab AAP MLA Aman Arora (Photo | Aman Arora Twitter)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Senior AAP leader and MLA Aman Arora on Saturday said he was hurt by "negative" statement of the party's Punjab unit over the probe into the incidents of sacrilege of religious scriptures in 2015.

AAP's Punjab unit had on Friday said it has lost all hopes of justice in the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and police firing incidents in 2015, "given the way probe by the central and state government agencies was pushing it into oblivion".

The statement was issued by Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema and other MLAs on Friday.

Hinting that "all is not well" between him and rest of the party members, Sangrur MLA Arora, while reacting to the statement, said there was no doubt that in the last four years, successive Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) and Congress-led governments and the CBI had "done nothing" in the 2015 sacrilege incidents to deliver justice.

"But that does not mean that AAP despite being principal opposition party in the state should leave all hopes to get justice to the people of the state," he added.

"Such a negative statement has hurt me," he said.

He emphasized that hopes to get justice in 2015 sacrilege incidents needed to be kept alive and said "the day AAP assumes power in Punjab, justice will be delivered and culprits will be behind bars in no time".

Arora said, the state leadership, before issuing such a "negative and demoralizing" statement, 0should not forget that AAP is a "product of agitation".

"Had its national convener Arvind Kejriwal left his agitation midway, Delhi today would not have got an honest and transparent government," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aman Arora AAP Punjab Punjab AAP
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Resurrected Uganda Airlines flies into crowded African skies
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp