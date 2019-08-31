Rama Shanker Singh's murder mystery takes new turn after video of cut-money does rounds in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Country’s first of its type sensational case of burning a 55-year-old class-A contractor Rama Shankar Singh alive to death under mysterious circumstances on Thursday in Bihar’s Gopalganj district took a new turn on Saturday with a viral video showing chief engineer Murlidhar Singh dealing about the cut-money with the son of contractor (though this news organization does not confirm the authenticity of video) and recovery of cash and gold from engineer’s residence by police.

A team of Gopalganj police, led by SP Rashid Jama, searched the residence of chief engineers on Friday night. The videography of raid was also done from alpha to omega. “In the search, we have recovered cash Rs 2.74 lakh and nearly 300-gram gold and its ornaments from the residence of chief engineer.

The investigation by a special investigation team (SIT) is in progress on all angles”, SP Rashid Jama told the media.

In the viral video, Rana Pratap Singh-son of deceased contractor Rama Shanker Singh is heard requesting the engineer to accept the cut money and rest will be given after some time.

A bundle of notes is seen to be kept before the chief engineer and he is heard asking for the total amount of the cut money be given as a one-time payment even if it takes some days.

Murlidhar Singh along with his wife and the driver besides all two assistant engineers and four other accused are still at large even after two days of crime.

On Friday evening, a team of FSL conducted on the spot investigation and culled scientific evidence. The residence of accused chief engineer of flood control of water resource department has been sealed by police in presence of a magistrate.

The chief engineer has been accused of demanding a cut-money around Rs 15 lakh against the payment of Rs 60 lakh by the son of deceased in the FIR lodged with the Town PS.

Meanwhile, police anonymously said that investigation on the possibility of suicide is also being interrogated besides carrying out investigation on the accusations levelled by the son of deceased against engineers.

The police had seized some evidence including the half brunt bed sheet, jeans and t-shirt from the spot where the contractor was burnt alive.

None of the named accused could be contacted despite the frequent attempts.

The deceased Rama Shanker Singh had constructed the official residences of the chief engineer and two other junior engineers at the sanctioned cost of Rs 2.20 crore.