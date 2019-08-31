Home Nation

Restrictions on movement of people lifted in most parts of Kashmir

Restrictions have been lifted from most areas of the valley on Saturday morning, the officials said.

Published: 31st August 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri men walk past closed shops in central Srinagar, Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Kashmiri men walk past closed shops in central Srinagar, Tuesday, August 27, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Restrictions were lifted from most parts of Kashmir on Saturday, a day after strict curbs on the movement of people were imposed in view of Friday congregational prayers, officials said.

Restrictions have been lifted from most areas of the valley on Saturday morning, the officials said.

They said barricades have been removed from the roads in most areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley to allow the movement of people.

However, deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order, the officials said.

Strict restrictions on the movement of people were imposed across the valley on Friday in view of apprehensions of law and order problems after congregational prayers.

Only ambulances and people in emergency situations were allowed to move.

The officials said the situation remained peaceful on Friday and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the valley.

However, normal life remained affected across the valley for the 27th consecutive day on Saturday.

The markets continued to remain shut, while public transport was off the roads, the officials said, adding schools also remained closed.

The officials said landline telephone services have been restored in most places across the valley in view of the improving situation, though the services continued to remain snapped in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave here.

The mobile services and internet, including BSNL's Broadband and private leased-line internet, remained snapped since 5 August after the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and reorganised the state into two Union territories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir Security Situation
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp