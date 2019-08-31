Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh plastic ban to come to force from September 1

After the UP government warned strict action against officials failing to implement the plastic ban, police launched a helpline on Thursday, asking people to inform them about any violation.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The ban on plastic having a thickness of fewer than 50 microns will come into force in Uttar Pradesh from Sunday with a fine up to Rs 1 lakh and six months in jail for violators, according to a state government order.

After the Uttar Pradesh government warned strict action against officials failing to implement the plastic ban in the state capital, police here launched a helpline on Thursday, asking people to inform them about any violation.

"People should come forward and call anti-crime helpline 7839861314 to report the manufacturing or supply of plastic in the city," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani had said, adding that the identity of informers would not be disclosed.

The initiative came after the state government on August 26 said strict action would be taken against officials if the banned plastic was sold in any part of Lucknow from next month.

After August 31, strict action would be taken against any police station in-charge, civic official, commercial tax officer, magistrate and circle officers, if the sale of the banned plastic was noticed in their areas, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

He said the officials had also been asked to inform traders and the people about the ban.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech this year and subsequently in his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday appealed to people against using plastic to protect the environment.

