Home Nation

Congress-NCP-led grand alliance in Maharashtra to hold rally on Saturday

The grand alliance (`maha aghadi'), a Congress-NCP-led bloc of anti-BJP parties in the state, had held their first joint rally on February 20 in Nanded, Chavan's home turf.

Published: 22nd February 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with NCP chief Sharad Pawar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Leaders of the anti-BJP grand alliance in Maharashtra, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, will Saturday hold their second joint rally at Parli in Beed district ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Besides the NCP president, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan, People's Republican Party leader Jogendra Kawade and PWP's Jayant Patil will attend the rally at Parli, a town around 500km from here in the Marathwada region.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil, its leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Ajit Pawar and others will also take part in the public meeting, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde of the NCP said in a statement.

The grand alliance (`maha aghadi'), a Congress-NCP-led bloc of anti-BJP parties in the state, had held their first joint rally on February 20 in Nanded, Chavan's home turf.

Saturday's rally will also mark the culmination of the 'Parivartan Yatra' launched by the NCP. The yatra is a public outreach programme the party had launched in January from Raigad to flag "failures" of the BJP- led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Munde, who hails from Beed, urged people to attend the rally in large number. Hit by the Narendra Modi `wave' in the 2014 general polls, the Congress and the NCP had recorded their respective lowest Lok Sabha tallies in the state.

The Congress could bag only two seats, while the NCP managed to clinch victory in four constituencies. The NCP won the Bhandara-Gondia by-election in June last year, taking its tally to five.

On the other hand, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had emerged victorious in 23 and 18 Parliamentary seats, respectively, in the state, which sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the second hightest after Uttar Pradesh (80).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Chhagan Bhujbal Ajit Pawar Congress-NCP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp