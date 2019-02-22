Home Nation

IPC section of sedition invoked against unknown persons in Kalindi Express blast case

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Farrukhabad GRP of Agra division have invoked sedition charges under IPC section 124 (A) against unknown person for low intensity blast in the toilet of the general coach of Kalandi Express near Kanpur on Wednesday night. 

As per the police sources,  three persons were detained from Shivarajpur area of Kanpur district for questioning in connection with the blast which had damaged a portion of the toilet. As per the sourcrs, the officials probing the blast had been able to extract a lead after interrogating one of the detained persons. 

In fact, senior officials of GRP Agra division along with the ATS and Kanpur police have been conducting inquiry into the incident. 

Meanwhile, the authorities concerned have sent the explosive samples to Agra forensic lab. 

The lab report would be submitted by Monday. On Wednesday evening, a low intensity blast had  occurred in general coach lavatory of Bhawani bound train at Barrajpur railway station. However, no casualty or injury was reported due to the blast. 

GRP have already filed an FIR under 151 railway act, Explosive substance act section 3,4 and IPC 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance.

