Home Nation

J&K government seeks transfer of 7 Pakistani terrorists from Jammu jail to Tihar

A day after the Pulwama attack on February 14, the Jammu and Kashmir government moved the apex court to shift a Lashkar-E-Taiba terrorist out of Jammu jail.

Published: 22nd February 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Tihar jail (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of seven Pakistani terrorists from Jammu jail to Tihar prison here on grounds that they were allegedly indoctrinating local prisoners.

A bench of Justices L N Rao and M R Shah sought a response from Centre and the Delhi government on the plea.

Jammu and Kashmir government's standing counsel Shoaib Alam said terrorists belonging to various organisations need to be shifted out of Jammu jail as they were involved in the indoctrination of local prisoners.

If not Tihar, they can be shifted to other high-security prisons in Haryana and Punjab, he said.

To this, the bench said it will hear the matter and asked Alam to ensure that a copy of the notice is served to the seven terrorists also.

A day after the Pulwama attack on February 14, the Jammu and Kashmir government moved the apex court to shift a Lashkar-E-Taiba terrorist out of Jammu jail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistani terrorists Tihar jail Jammu jail Pulwama terror attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp