Modi's photos shared by Rahul Gandhi were shot in morning: BJP

The BJP took on Gandhi after the Congress chief called Modi "prime time minister" and said he continued shooting for a film in Uttarakhand even three hours after news of the Pulwama terror strike came

Published: 22nd February 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 04:11 PM

Congress​ chief Rahul Gandhi​

Congress​ chief Rahul Gandhi​

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP Friday dismissed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a photo-shoot allegedly hours after the Pulwama attack on February 14 as "fake news", asserting that photographs were taken in morning.

"Rahul Ji, India is tired of your fake news. Stop sharing photos from that morning to shamelessly mislead the nation. Maybe you knew in advance of the attack but people of India got to know in the evening. Try a better stunt next time, where the sacrifice of soldiers isn't involved," the BJP tweeted.

The BJP took on Gandhi after the Congress chief called Modi "prime time minister" and said he continued shooting for a film in Uttarakhand even three hours after news of the Pulwama terror strike came in.

He also attached photographs of Modi attending the photo-shoot and taking a boat ride in the scenic hilly state.

