Home Nation

PILs for review of software used in EVMs, VVPAts; SC seek poll panel's reply

Besides the poll panel, Ahya, in his PIL, has made the Electronic Corporation of India Ltd and the Bharat Electronics Ltd as parties.

Published: 22nd February 2019 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Electronic Voting Machines used for voting (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday asked the Election Commission to respond to two pleas seeking an independent review of the software used in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and EVM Tracking Software (ETS).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked the poll panel to file its response by March 1 to the PILs which have also suggested changes in the source code of EVMs to make them tamper proof and would prevent a "pre-determined outcome" during elections.

The PILs have been filed by activists Sunil Ahya and Ramesh Bellamkonda respectively. They have sought software review of EVMs, VVPAT and ETS, particularly their source code, the fundamental component of these machines.

The source code is the brain of an electronic machine which instructs its hardware on how to function. "We would require to hear the Election Commission of India (EC) on the statements made in the writ petitions and reliefs prayed therein. The petitioners in both the cases to file additional paper books in the Registry.

"The Registry to ensure that copies of the writ petitions are made available to the Secretary" of EC to enable it to take a considered view in the hearing which will be held on 1st March 2019, the bench said.

Besides the poll panel, Ahya, in his PIL, has made the Electronic Corporation of India Ltd and the Bharat Electronics Ltd as parties.

He has sought to register of the source codes used in EVMs, VVPATs and ETS with appropriate public authority, so that it can be referred to on election day to confirm that the audited version of the software was being used.

The plea said that not conducting a software review of EVMs, VVPATs and ETS used in elections, "infringes" the freedom of expression of citizens and affects their democratic rights which is a "cause of concern for national security".

It said that a software review of EVMs was necessary as the EC was mandated to verify VVPAT paper slips of only one polling station per assembly constituency, whereas an election result, was arrived at by counting of votes casted at all the polling stations in a constituency, which can ultimately be ascertained only by means of EVMs.

"The source code of EVM, VVPAT and ETS, all in concert, play a very important role in the scheme of conduct of elections.

And, if these source code of all these devices were to be subverted in concert, then the process of randomization process would no longer maintain its randomness, rather it will become deterministic and systematic.

This would be able to achieve a pre-determined outcome of the election process," said the plea filed by Ahya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ETS EVM VVPAT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp