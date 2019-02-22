Pulwama attack: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao announces Rs 25 lakh each for martyrs' families

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Friday announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each for families of CRPF personnel killed in the February 14 Pulwama attack.

The Assembly and Council adopted a resolution condemning the Pulwama attack and expressing sympathy with the families of the martyrs.

Members of both houses of the Legislature observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives.