Pulwama attack: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao announces Rs 25 lakh each for martyrs' families
Published: 22nd February 2019 01:09 PM | Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 01:09 PM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Friday announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each for families of CRPF personnel killed in the February 14 Pulwama attack.
The Assembly and Council adopted a resolution condemning the Pulwama attack and expressing sympathy with the families of the martyrs.
Members of both houses of the Legislature observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives.