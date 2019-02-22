Home Nation

This Harvard alumnus is working to build a crowdfunded university for students in Kashmir to study safely

An academic consultant in Saudi Arabia, Mehboob Makhdoomi believes that more educational opportunities will alleviate the issues in the valley

Published: 22nd February 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri students

File photo of Kashmiri students leaving an examination center, in Srinagar (File Photo | AP)

By Parvathi Benu
Express News Service

The picturesque valley that they grew up in has almost always failed to provide peace to the Kashmiris. The result? Most of them eagerly wait for their ticket to migrate to other cities inside and outside the country, study and earn a respectable job.

The aftermath of the Pulwama attacks - with Kashmiri students being attacked all over the country - has made it all that much worse. This has reopened the debate on opening more colleges and universities in Kashmir. Among the advocates for this argument is Kashmiri-origin academic Mehboob Makhdoomi. A consultant in a government university in Saudi Arabia, this Harvard alumnus is using social media to call Kashmiris all around the world to help him fund an international standard University in Kashmir. 

Makhdoomi has been working on the project for two years now. While the initial idea was to open a college, he says that the aim right now is to open a university in a year — especially in light of the recent happenings. His project is also supported by the Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools United Front.

READ | Pulwama attack fallout: Kashmiri students attacked in Maharashtra

"I run the YS Makhdoomi Education Trust which we plan to expand into the university. We are planning to offer all major disciplines except medicine there. We do not have much investment for a university, which means we literally have to go door-to-door asking people for contributions," says Makhdoomi. 

He adds that the tardiness in getting the paperwork right was what delayed the process. "Nobody knows the procedure here in Kashmir. There aren't many private educational institutions. Also, the capital shift from Jammu to Srinagar in Winter and Summer also didn't work in my favour," he says. For somebody who spent the first 18 years of his life in Srinagar, Makhdoomi tells us about the major issues that he had to face growing up and what prompted him to move abroad. "I was five when the Kashmir Intifada of 1989 began. I always wanted to move abroad, but still come back someday and serve my people. Every year, I spend three months in Kashmir," he says. 

READ |  SC to hear PIL seeking protection of Kashmiri students on Friday

At 18, he moved to Bengaluru to pursue his bachelor's, following which he went to the US for his master's and the UK for his PhD. "I never faced many issues during my stay in Bengaluru. Also, I've always felt that South India was safer for us Kashmiris because more people there are educated. They may disagree with you, but they're always ready to listen. This isn't the case in the north," he adds.

What will the aftermath of the Pulwama revenge attacks be, we asked him. Makhdoomi thinks that the students will "either decide not to study or decide to take a risk with their safety at stake." In the midst of all this conflict, this academic has one request to the authorities. "Alleviate our immediate issues. More than anything, Kashmir needs education and peace right now," he says.

(This article was originally published in EdexLive)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mehboob Makhdoomi Harvard University Kashmiri students Kashmir unrest Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir militancy Pulwama attack Pulwama Terror Attack Kashmiris

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp