Home Nation

Punjab cop, who was kidnapped by terrorists before Pathankot attack, jailed for rape

He raped the woman on the pretext of exonerating her husband, according to the prosecution and also demanded Rs 50,000 to hush up the proceedings against her husband.

Published: 22nd February 2019 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GURDASPUR: Former Gurdaspur Superintendent of Police Salwinder Singh, who was kidnapped by a terrorist hours before the Pathankot attack, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in a rape case by a court here.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Prem Kumar also gave him a five years sentence in a corruption case and said both the sentences will run concurrently.

Singh was investigating a different rape case against the husband of the rape survivor and as an investigating officer often used to visit her house. He raped the woman on the pretext of exonerating her husband, according to the prosecution.

The woman had also alleged that Singh demanded Rs 50,000 to hush up the proceedings against her husband. Police traced mobile phone calls of Singh and concluded that he was regularly in touch with the woman, the prosecution said.

Singh went missing for months and was suspended from service. He was declared a 'proclaimed offender' after his bail plea was rejected by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The cases of rape and corruption were registered against Singh after the rape survivor's husband filed an online complaint with then Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, District Attorney Salwan Singh Bajwa said.

The former SP surrendered in the Gurdaspur court on April 20, 2017. Singh's counsel Harbhajan Singh Hayer said the order will be challenged in the high court. The local court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Singh.

After the verdict came on Thursday, Singh was sent to the Amritsar Central Jail as Gurdaspur Jail authorities refused to keep him for security reasons. Singh shot into limelight after he was allegedly kidnapped by four terrorists, hours before the Pathankot airbase attack of January 2016.

The NIA had initially suspected his involvement in providing logistical support to the terrorists but later gave him a clean chit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rape sexual assault Punjab Police Gurdaspur SP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp