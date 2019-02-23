Pulwama attack: Prove your words now like a true Pathan, PM Modi dares Imran 

By UNI

TONK (RAJASTHAN): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday threw down a challenge to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, asking him to act honourably by bringing to justice the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack.

He dared Khan to stick to his own words as a true 'Pathan'.

Recalling his first telephone talk with Khan after his poll victory in 2018 and said: ''I had told him you are from the world of sports. Come let India and Pakistan get their act together and fight poverty and illiteracy."

''In response, he had told me that he (Imran) is a son of a Pathan and he will always speak the truth and also do things in the right manner. Thus, the time has come for him to prove his own words,'' the Prime Minister said, amid escalated tension between two neighbours in the wake of Pulwama attack.

''Aaj Pakistan ke pradhan mantri ke shabdoan ko kasauti pe kasne ki jarurat hai. (Time has come for him to prove his own words) Let me see whether he can prove to be truthful to his own words,'' the Prime Minister said addressing a rally here.