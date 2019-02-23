Home Nation

Arunachal PRC bandh: Curfew clamped, internet services suspended after mob violence

The violence broke out on the second day of a 48-hour bandh called by 18 organisations against the state government’s move to grant permanent resident certificate to six non-tribal communities.

Published: 23rd February 2019 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Arunachal Pradesh cars torched

Around 20 vehicles were also torched at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Army staged a flag march while the authorities clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC and suspended internet services in violence-hit Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar on Saturday.

The protestors had run amok, torching and damaging vehicles, vandalizing government property and clashing with the police and paramilitary forces on Friday. The car of former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki was among vehicles damaged.

The violence broke out on the second day of a 48-hour bandh called by 18 organisations protesting against the state government’s move to grant permanent resident certificate (PRC) to six non-tribal communities and it continued till 4 am of Saturday.

ALSO READ | Arunachal Ministers, MLAs stuck in Assembly as protestors go on the rampage

One person was killed in police firing while another was grievously injured. The police opened fire when the protestors made an attempt to storm the Secretariat building. Around 20 protestors were arrested by the police. 

As it was free-for-all, most lawmakers spent Friday night in the state Assembly for the fear of being targeted. They had gone there earlier in the day to attend the Assembly session. The protestors had also surrounded the Assembly building and threatened to burn it down. 

Popular Nagaland-based singer and songwriter, Alobo Naga, was among those who bore the brunt of the mobs’ fury. Alobo and a number of artistes from the Northeast and elsewhere in the country were in Itanagar to attend the first Itanagar International Film Festival (IIFF) at the Indira Gandhi Park.

Winner of the Best Indian Act at MTV Europe Music Awards in 2012, Alobo said the trouble started brewing when he had arrived in Itanagar on Friday.

“I had checked in a hotel by the roadside but I parked my music van, worth Rs.25 lakh, at the site of the festival thinking that it would be a safer place. However, when I went there this (Saturday) morning, I found my van torched along with my guitar, keyboard and other musical instruments,” Alobo told this correspondent. 

“We all in the four-member Alobo Naga and The Band and the driver of the van were going back but got stranded. The protestors are all over,” he added. 

The site of the film festival suffered maximum damage as the mobs destroyed almost everything there. They burnt down the convention halls, temporary theatres, stages, food courts, audio and video equipment and five inflatable screens. Around 20 vehicles were also torched at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre. The festival was scheduled to conclude till February 25.

National Film Award-winning film critic and filmmaker, Utpal Borpujari, who was among the sufferers, said a group of around 30 artistes was being escorted to Assam by the police.

“The Army carried out the flag march to instill a sense of security in the minds of the people,” official sources said.

In an order issued on Friday night, the state government directed telecom service providers to suspend internet services for the next 24 hours. “This is in view of the law and order situation and to avoid rumour-mongering,” the state’s Home Commissioner G S Meena said in the order.

The authorities have thrown up a security blanket at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein as the protestors threatened to bury the body of the victim of police firing there. Mein was among a section of politicians who favoured granting of PRC to the six non-tribal communities such as Adivasi, Deori, Gorkha, Moran, Mishing and Sonowal Kachari who live in the state’s Changlang and Namsai districts. 

Stung by the mob frenzy, the state government decided against tabling a report of a joint high power committee (JHPC), constituted to look into the issue, in the Assembly on Saturday.

The state’s Environment and Forest Minister Nabam Rebia, who headed the JHPC, said, “The government will never take any step that hurts the interests of indigenous communities”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar Arunachal Pradesh protests Arunachal Pradesh bandh permanent resident certificate Arunachal Pradesh government Itanagar violence PRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp