Home Nation

Assam liquor tragedy: Death toll rises to 102, over 150 taken ill

Over 150 others, taken ill, were admitted to Golaghat Civil Hospital (GCH) and Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH). The condition of a few of them was stated to be critical.

Published: 23rd February 2019 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The death toll in Thursday’s “toxic” liquor consumption incidents in Assam has risen to 102. 

The deaths occurred in Upper Assam’s Golaghat and Jorhat districts. According to official sources, 59 of those who died were from Golaghat while the remaining 43 were from Jorhat. At least 25 women were among the dead.

Over 150 others, taken ill, were admitted to Golaghat Civil Hospital (GCH) and Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH). The condition of a few of them was stated to be critical.

“Fifty nine people, including 15 women, have died so far in the three incidents in Golaghat. Sixty five others are admitted in GCH and JMCH,” Golaghat district magistrate, Dhiren Hazarika, told this correspondent. 

His Jorhat counterpart, Roshni Aparanji Korathi, said 43 people, who hailed from Borhola in the district, died.

“As regards the incidents at greater Borhola area of Jorhat, 43 people have died so far,” Korathi said, adding, “Altogether 119 people from both Jorhat and Golaghat districts are admitted in JMCH”.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a meeting with senior officials of the state government on Saturday morning and directed them to take stern action against those found guilty. Later in the day, he visited the JMCH and enquired about the health condition of those taken ill. The state’s Minister for Health, Himanta Biswa Sarma, also visited the JMCH. 

So far, 20 people have been arrested in connection with the incidents. The government on Friday had constituted a four-member committee to probe the incidents. The committee was asked to submit its report within three days.


Angry over the deaths, members of the All Assam Students’ Union staged a protest in Golaghat and burnt the effigy of the state’s Minister for Excise, Parimal Suklabaidya. The Congress also demanded his sacking after holding him responsible for the incidents.

Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi of the Congress demanded a judicial probe into the incidents and an ex-gratia payment of Rs.5 lakh each to those who died. He criticised the state’s BJP-led government for depending heavily on revenues earned from the sale of liquor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hooch liquor tragedy Assam liquor death arbananda Sonowal Assam liquor tragedy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp