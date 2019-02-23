Home Nation

Centre airlifts 100 companies of paramilitary forces to J&K as crackdown continues

Though police termed the detentions as routine, officials said this is the first major crackdown on the organisation that is part of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, a separatist conglomerate

Published: 23rd February 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Paramilitary forces (Express Photo | Harpreet Bajwa)

By Online Desk

The Centre has airlifted hundred more companies of paramilitary forces to Srinagar in an effort to tighten security after the detention of 12 Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, including its chief Abdul Hamid Fayaz, as well as JKLF chief Yasin Malik. 

Following the suicide attack on a CRPF convoy that killed over 40 jawans in Pulwama, two dozen people associated with the Jamaat-e-Islami were arrested from different parts of Kashmir.

"The way forces personnel unleashed the spree of mass arrest and detained dozens of Jamaat members prior to the hearing seems something is hatching behind the curtains. Any attempt at eroding or tampering with Article 35A is unacceptable for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," a Jamaat-e-Islam spokesperson said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police swooped on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir members during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and detained around two dozen of its cadres, including its chief, officials said here.

Though police termed the detentions as routine, officials privy to the developments said this is the first major crackdown on the organisation that is part of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, a separatist conglomerate. The Jamaat issued a statement condemning the detentions and said, "The move is a well-designed conspiracy to pave way for further uncertainty in the region."

According to Hindustan Times, police and paramilitary forces have been put on high alert but there was no confirmation about any other detentions.

Earlier this week, the government withdrew the security cover of separatist leaders in Kashmir.

