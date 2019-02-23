Home Nation

Centre, Delhi’s response sought on plea to shift Pakistani prisoners

A bench of Justices L N Rao and M R Shah tagged the pleas along with an earlier petition filed by the state government for shifting of Pakistani terrorist Zahid Farooq.

Published: 23rd February 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre and Delhi government’s response on a plea by the Jammu and Kashmir government seeking transfer of seven Pakistani terrorists from Jammu jail to Tihar in the national capital, alleging they were “indoctrinating” local prisoners.

According to the plea, the seven terrorists are Waqas Manzoor alias Qazir, Mohd Abdullah alias Abu Tallah, Zaffar Iqbal, Zubair Talha Zarror alias Talha from Multan, Mohd Ali Hussain—all of all Lashkar-e-Tayyeba (LeT)—Hafeez Ahmed Baloch of terrorist group Al Badr, arrested in 2006, and Zia Mustafa, accused of killing 24 Kashmiri Pandits at Nadimarg area of Shopian district in South Kashmir in 2003.

A bench of Justices L N Rao and M R Shah tagged the pleas along with an earlier petition filed by the state government for shifting of Pakistani terrorist Zahid Farooq, who was affiliated to LeT, and said it will hear the petitions together.J&K standing counsel Shoeb Alam said terrorists belonging to various organisations need to be shifted out of Jammu jail as they were involved in the indoctrination of local prisoners and posed a security threat to the people and security personnel.

A day after the Pulwama attack on February 14, the Jammu and Kashmir government had moved the apex court to shift Farooq out of Jammu jail. He was arrested while trying to cross the border security fence on May 19, 2016.

“Foreign prisoners like the private respondent are radicalising and brainwashing local Kashmiri youth in prison. There is a concentration of prisoners with similar backgrounds and linkages to terrorist organizations in local prisons in the State of J&K,” it said, adding that the effect of such radicalisation is that the brainwashed local youth create sympathisers for terrorists.

The plea

The Jammu and Kashmir government has pleaded that the Pakistani prisoners are radicalising Kashmiri youths in prison. These youths then create sympathisers for terrorists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistani prisoners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp