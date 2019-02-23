Chhattisgarh: Woman killed by elephant; husband, grandchild injured

By PTI

KORBA: A 50-year-old woman was killed and her husband and minor granddaughter injured in an elephant attack in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a forest department official said Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday late night near Dhumchapur village under Katghora forest division when the victims were sleeping in their thatched hut by the banks of Hasdeo river, the official said.

"An elephant entered the hut and attacked the family, killing Shyam Rai instantly and injuring her husband Budhram (55) and their 7-year-old granddaughter," he said.

Budhram and his granddaughter have been hospitalised and have been provided Rs 25,000 as immediate relief, he added.

He said a herd of seven elephants have been spotted in the area over the last two days, he said.

Korba and Raigarh districts in Bilaspur division and Surguja division, comprising Surguja, Jashpur, Koriya, Balrampur and Surajpur districts, are notorious for human-elephant conflicts, officials said.