Home Nation

Gangster's aide held, UP cops booked for 'facilitating' talks with jailed boss

Constables, who were posted in Maharajganj jail where Dujana is imprisoned, are accused of lending their mobile phones to him using which he would contact Chaudhary on WhatsApp.

Published: 23rd February 2019 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: The arrest of a member of Anil Dujana gang, wanted for a car robbery here, has blown the lid off involvement of two policemen facilitating the jailed gangster's communication with outside world, officials here said Friday.

Accused Ankit Chaudhary, who was handling Dujana's illegal operations and mediating deals for him, was arrested late Thursday night and sent to jail, the police said.

The two police constables, who were posted in Maharajganj jail where Dujana is imprisoned, are accused of lending their mobile phones to him using which he would contact Chaudhary on WhatsApp, a senior official said.

Chaudhary, 24, was wanted in February 3 robbery of a Renault Duster, which was used in a killing on February 5 by three of his associates in Greater Noida, the police said.

The other three accused who had killed a "wrong man" in a case of mistaken identity have already been arrested and jailed, while Chaudhary, who was involved in the car robbery, was absconding, a senior official said.

"Chaudhary, a native of UP's Etawah district, was held on Thursday around 11.30 pm near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vineet Jaiswal told reporters.

Chaudhary, who has been charged with robbery, related offences, and under the Arms Act, was produced in a court on Friday which remanded him in judicial custody, he said.

A mobile phone was recovered from him during the arrest and when it was searched for details, revealing details about his contact with his jailed boss emerged, shedding light on the involvement of the two police constables too, he said.

Constable Shyam, who at present is deployed in Maharajganj jail, and constable Arvind, who was previously in Maharajganj but now serving in Ballia jail, the officer said.

"They would provide their mobile phones for communication between Dujana and Chaudhary and would often carry confidential chats and instructions about recovering or giving Rs 10 or 20 lakh from/to some people," the SP said.

"The seized mobile phone had pictures of handwritten notes from Dujana and voice clips, while one message from Chaudhary was about Rs 10,000 being transferred into the account of a constable," he added.

He said details from Chaudhary's mobile also revealed that he was in touch with other criminals such as Maya Jaat and Balram Thakur who were currently imprisoned in Luksar Jail here.

A case has been registered at the Kasna police station against the two constables under Indian Penal Code sections 35 (act done with a criminal knowledge or intention), 37 (co-operation by doing one of several acts constituting an offence), 119 (public servant concealing design to commit offence which it is his duty to prevent), 166 (public servant disobeying law), the police said.

They have also been charged under the Section 42 of the Prison Act (penalty for introduction or removal of prohibited articles into or from prison and communication with prisoners) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act), they added.

Further probe with regard to the police constables was underway, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Dujana UP gangster

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp