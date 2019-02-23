Industry body member who met Rahul Gandhi at outreach event gets trolled, offers to quit

By PTI

INDORE: Peeved at being targeted on social media for meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi, an office-bearer of the Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) has offered to resign.

AIMP executive committee member Sanjay Patwardhan said in his resignation letter that some members of the association were making indecent comments about the meeting.

Patwardhan, 52, who runs a factory in the Polo Ground industrial area here, participated in 'Apni Baat Rahul ke Sath' programme earlier this week where Gandhi interacted with MSME entrepreneurs.

In his resignation letter to AIMP Thursday, Patwardhan said, "I am not a member of any political party. I did not take part in the programme as the member of any industrial body, but in my personal capacity. Not only AIMP's general members, but some executive committee members too are saying baseless and absurd things on social media (about the meeting). Because of a person of very small stature, a national party's president is being targeted in an indecent manner and this is not acceptable to me," he said.

AIMP president Alok Dave told PTI that he had received Patwardhan's resignation, and the executive committee will take an appropriate decision on it.

Dave also said the AIMP does not consider it objectionable if a member meets a political leader in the interest of industry.

During the interaction, Patwardhan had suggested that Khadi uniforms be made compulsory in government schools in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, following which Gandhi connected him with chief minister Kamal Nath on phone during the program.