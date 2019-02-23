Home Nation

Industry body member who met Rahul Gandhi at outreach event gets trolled, offers to quit

The office-bearer took part in the 'Apni Baat Rahul ke Sath' programme earlier this week where Gandhi interacted with MSME entrepreneurs.

Published: 23rd February 2019 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI File)

By PTI

INDORE: Peeved at being targeted on social media for meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi, an office-bearer of the Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) has offered to resign.

AIMP executive committee member Sanjay Patwardhan said in his resignation letter that some members of the association were making indecent comments about the meeting.

Patwardhan, 52, who runs a factory in the Polo Ground industrial area here, participated in 'Apni Baat Rahul ke Sath' programme earlier this week where Gandhi interacted with MSME entrepreneurs.

In his resignation letter to AIMP Thursday, Patwardhan said, "I am not a member of any political party. I did not take part in the programme as the member of any industrial body, but in my personal capacity. Not only AIMP's general members, but some executive committee members too are saying baseless and absurd things on social media (about the meeting). Because of a person of very small stature, a national party's president is being targeted in an indecent manner and this is not acceptable to me," he said.

READ HERE | Talk of growth without any jobs: Rahul Gandhi

AIMP president Alok Dave told PTI that he had received Patwardhan's resignation, and the executive committee will take an appropriate decision on it.

Dave also said the AIMP does not consider it objectionable if a member meets a political leader in the interest of industry.

During the interaction, Patwardhan had suggested that Khadi uniforms be made compulsory in government schools in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, following which Gandhi connected him with chief minister Kamal Nath on phone during the program.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp