Madhya Pradesh MLAs meet Kamal Nath over ‘attitude of ministers’

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The newly-formed Kamal Nath government in the state seems to be headed for its first political showdown. Besides senior party legislators who are already unhappy over not being included in the council of ministers, the party is now faced with a group of disgruntled first-time MLAs who particularly are not happy with the attitude of their own ministers.

A group of mostly first-timer lawmakers met Chief Minister Kamal Nath at his residence in Bhopal on Thursday, where they are believed to have shared their concerns. The group included Sanjay Yadav (Bargi-Jabalpur), Nilay Daga (Betul), Arif Masood (Bhopal Central), Pravin Pathak (Gwalior), Sanjay Shukla (Gwalior), Shashank Bhargava (Vidisha) and Devendra Patel (Udaypura -Raisen).

One of the MLAs said several legislators told the CM that they were often cold-shouldered by ministers. Another one said they were not being consulted even in cases of transfer and postings of key officials in their districts. “Even when some officer loyal to the erstwhile BJP government and having a shady past is being transferred, within 24-48 hours the transfer is getting cancelled on the request of some other MLA of our party, who has no stake in that district.”

Bhopal Central MLA Arif Masood said, “Baat samman ki hai, kuch MLAs ko kuch mantriyo nein samay nahi diya thaa, isliye hamne CM ko bola ki kaam ho ya na ho par hamara samman toh kayam rahna chahiye (Many MLAs said some ministers are not even giving them time, it’s not a matter of getting work done, at least we deserve to get time and respect from our own government),” said Masood.