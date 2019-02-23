Leaders of Pakistan should not worry about Muslims in India: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Lodging a heavy attack on Pakistan, All India Muslim Ittehadul Musalmin (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday termed the terrorist organization Jaishe Muhammad an army of demons and called Maulana Masud Azhar a ‘Satan’.

Owaisi, who was here to address a public rally for the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) – the alliance forged along with Adv Prakash Ambedkar.

While addressing the rally at the iconic Shivaji Park at Dadar, Owaisi said that Pakistan is responsible for the ghastly attack at Pulwama and that the AIMIM is with the government in all its efforts to give a befitting reply to Pakistan.

“We are one when it comes to the nation. India presents a wonderful blend of all religions. Here the bells shall ring at temples and churches even as the Azan would be heard from a mosque. This character of India would be preserved. Leaders of Pakistan should not worry about Indian Muslims. We have discarded Jinnah way back when he formed Pakistan and decided to shift out of Mumbai,” Owaisi said.

However, while putting the blame on Pakistan and questioning them for the terrorism, Owaisi also questioned Prime Minister Modi for failures of his government on multiple fronts of politics, diplomatic and foreign relations.

“Modi will have to explain how 200 kgs of RDX came to India. The Prime Minister should ponder over whether this is a failure of our intelligence agencies if he could find some time from photoshoots,” Owaisi said.

China blocking efforts to declare Masood Ajharan international terrorist is the political failure of Modi government, Owaisi said while pointing at Chinese premier Xi Jinping’s Gujarat visit when he was given a grand welcome by PM Modi.

“Modi will have to explain to the nation several issues like mob lynching. He keeps quite when such things happen and speaks only after a week or so,” Owaisi said and added, “We say Modi should live for 180 years. His own people too don’t say this. But, we only seek answers.”

Owaisi came down heavily against the Modi government’s decision to grant 10 per cent quota for EBCs. He also questioned foreign minister Sudhama Swaraj’s presence at the meetings of Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC).

“How can our foreign minister attend the meeting of countries who refer to Kashmir as India Occupied Kashmir. We should be forcefully telling them that Kashmir is an integral part of India,” he said.