Monkeys again declared vermin in eleven districts of Himachal Pradesh

In 2016, monkeys were declared as vermin in 38 tehsils and sub-tehsils of 10 districts in Himachal Pradesh.

Monkey photo used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Monkeys have again been declared vermin for the next one year in 11 districts' 91 tehsils and sub-tehsils of Himachal Pradesh, state Forest Minister Govind Singh Thakur said here Saturday.

He said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had raised this matter time and again with the Centre urging that it is necessary to declare monkeys as a vermin species as the animals have been adversely affecting crops and causing harm to humans.

The Centre has issued a notification on February 14, 2019, and declared monkeys as a vermin in 91 tehsils and sub-tehsils, which was published in the Gazette of India on February 21, the minister said adding this notification would be applicable for a period of one year.

The period of this notification was extended for one year on December 20, 2017.

monkeys

