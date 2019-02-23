Fight is for Kashmir, not against its people: PM Modi

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A day after the Supreme Court directed states to ensure the safety of Kashmiris, who were allegedly being targeted in various parts of the country in the wake of the Pulwama attack, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday flayed such incidents.

India’s fight is against terrorism and not against the Kashmiris, he asserted while speaking at a rally in Tonk, Rajasthan.

“If we want to win the fight, we should not make mistakes. A terrorist is a terrorist and the Kashmiri people are also facing trouble due to terrorism,” he said.

Highlighting how the Kashmir people take care of Amarnath pilgrims, he said Kashmiris are also troubled by terrorism. “We need to keep them with us,” he said.

This is the first time after the Pulwama terror attack that the PM Modi has spoken out against reports of harassment being faced by Kashmiris, especially students.

Asking people to have faith in India’s armed forces, he reiterated that the forces have been given full freedom to retaliate in kind.

“The scores will be settled this time, settled for good,” he said, adding that he understands the anger of people, especially the youth, in the aftermath of the February 14 bomb attack.

Accusing Pak PM Imran Khan of not living up to the assertions he had made in the past, Modi said the entire world is with India in its fight against terrorism.

Recalling his conversation with Imran Khan during a congratulatory call after the cricketer-turned-politician became Pakistan's premier, Modi said, "People know him as a cricketer. I told him there has been enough of fights between India and Pakistan. Pakistan got nothing, every fight we have won. I told him let us fight against poverty and illiteracy. He told me, 'Modiji, I am the son of Pathan. I speak true and I do true.' Today, it is the time he stands true to his words. I will see whether he stands true to his words or not."