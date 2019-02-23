patna Diary

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

On the chase of an unlikely ‘Sunny Leone’

Actress Sunny Leone is popular among the youth in Bihar, but she became quite a craze for reasons not remotely related to movies. It emerged that the topper in the merit list of applicants for a government job bears her name. The applicant scored 98.5 points — 73.5 points in academics and 25 points in work experience. The actress’s photo was also used in the job application. It was obviously a prank on the online system of Bihar’s public health engineering department, which had sought applications for posts of junior civil engineer.

BSNL’s 4G services to be launched shortly

With the telecom sector becoming highly competitive, Bharat Sanchar

Nigam Limited (BSNL) does not want to stay behind. The public sector

telecom services provider is set to roll out its 4G service across Bihar shortly.

Since BSNL has not got the 4G spectrum to start the services, they will be launched on the existing 3G spectrum, said officials. “Nawada, Jehanabad and Ara have been chosen as the towns where the 4G services will be launched in the first phase by the end of this month. We will roll out the services to other areas soon afterwards,” GC Srivastava, the telco’s Bihar circle Chief General Manager, said.

Tej Pratap’s private guards enter Assembly

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav has an uncanny knack of sparking controversies. The former minister reached the Assembly along with six of his private bodyguards during the budget session. His private bodyguards were seen roaming on the premises in violation of the rules. DGP Gupteshwar Pandey asked Patna SSP Garima Malik to probe how the unauthorised persons were allowed entry. But Tej Pratap was unfazed. “I need sufficient security. If I do not arrange it, will CM Nitish Kumar do it for me?” he asked.

Kirti shocks Congress by ‘ballot loot’ speech

A day after he joined Congress, cricketer-turned-MP Kirti Azad sent shockwaves in the party by saying at a public meeting in Darbhanga, his constituency, that Congress workers used to loot polling booths. “It is known to everyone that Congress workers used to loot polling booths for Nagendrajee (state Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha’s father). They did the same for my father and for me, too, in 1999 as there were no EVMs back then,” he was caught on camera saying at a meeting. Azad, son of former CM Bhagwat Jha Azad, later explained that he was figuratively speaking about poll management.