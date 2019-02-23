Home Nation

patna Diary

Actress Sunny Leone is popular among the youth in Bihar, but she became quite a craze for reasons not remotely related to movies.

Published: 23rd February 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

On the chase of an unlikely ‘Sunny Leone’
Actress Sunny Leone is popular among the youth in Bihar, but she became quite a craze for reasons not remotely related to movies. It emerged that the topper in the merit list of applicants for a government job bears her name. The applicant scored 98.5 points — 73.5 points in academics and 25 points in work experience. The actress’s photo was also used in the job application. It was obviously a prank on the online system of Bihar’s public health engineering department, which had sought applications for posts of junior civil engineer. 

BSNL’s 4G services to be launched shortly
With the telecom sector becoming highly competitive, Bharat Sanchar 
Nigam Limited (BSNL) does not want to stay behind. The public sector 
telecom services provider is set to roll out its 4G service across Bihar shortly.

Since BSNL has not got the 4G spectrum to start the services, they will be launched on the existing 3G spectrum, said officials. “Nawada, Jehanabad and Ara have been chosen as the towns where the 4G services will be launched in the first phase by the end of this month. We will roll out the services to other areas soon afterwards,” GC Srivastava, the telco’s Bihar circle Chief General Manager, said.

Tej Pratap’s private guards enter Assembly
Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder  son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav has an uncanny knack of sparking controversies. The former minister reached the Assembly along with six of his private bodyguards during the budget session. His private bodyguards were seen roaming on the premises in violation of the rules. DGP Gupteshwar Pandey asked Patna SSP Garima Malik to probe how the unauthorised persons were allowed entry. But Tej Pratap was unfazed. “I need sufficient security. If I do not arrange it, will CM Nitish Kumar do it for me?” he asked.

Kirti shocks Congress by ‘ballot loot’ speech
A day after he joined Congress, cricketer-turned-MP Kirti Azad sent shockwaves in the party by saying at a public meeting in Darbhanga, his constituency, that Congress workers used to loot polling booths. “It is known to everyone that Congress workers used to loot polling booths for Nagendrajee (state Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha’s father). They did the same for my father and for me, too, in 1999 as there were no EVMs back then,” he was caught on camera saying at a meeting.  Azad, son of former CM Bhagwat Jha Azad, later explained that he was figuratively speaking about poll management.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp