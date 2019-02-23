Home Nation

Civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu lays foundation for seven airport projects across India

Civil Aviation minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday laid foundation stones for infrastructure projects in seven airports across the country. 

Published: 23rd February 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu lays the foundation stones of various aviation infrastructure devlopment projects through a video -link, at the AAI Officers Institute, in New Delhi on Friday | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Civil Aviation minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday laid foundation stones for infrastructure projects in seven airports across the country. The projects, estimated to cost Rs 497 crore, will oversee development of airports in Trivandrum, Mangaluru, Madurai, Rupsi, Jaipur, Amritsar and Imphal.
The minister also inaugurated other airport infrastructure projects worth Rs 132.15 crore for three other airports.

Prabhu said work on different airports in the country has been started in order to boost the aviation sector. 
“Till the time all regions of the country are developed, we cannot say that we have successfully fulfilled our responsibilities,” the minister added. At Mangaluru airport, the terminal building will be expanded from the existing 34,587 square metres to 45,930 square metres at a cost of Rs 133 crore and it will increase the peak hour handling capacity from 730 to 1,084 passengers.

In Rupsi district of Assam, Rs 69 crore will be spent on “development and operationalisation of Rupsi airport”, which will include construction of a terminal building having an area of 3,250 square metres with peak hour handling capacity of 300 passengers. According to airport authority of India (AAI) officials, a new international arrival block has been constructed at Calicut airport at a cost of Rs 121 crore.

“We are trying to ensure that the aviation sector contributes to the economy too...” he said after laying the foundation and inaugurating all the projects. Laying out the ministry’s plans for the sector, he said, “We are making an air cargo policy. In order to encourage companies to build aircraft in India, we are creating a roadmap. We are working to bring out regulations on drones... We are trying to find a way so that 100 new airports are built with an investment of $65 billion. We are also working to increase safety and security in the aviation sector.” 

Digiyatra

Speaking about passenger comfort, Prabhu said, “for more facilities, we have started Digiyatra and we will soon issue the passenger charter.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suresh Prabhu Mangaluru airport Civil Aviation minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp