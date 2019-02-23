Protesting lawyers in Lucknow court prevent ATS from producing JeM ultras

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) couldn't produce the two suspected terrorists of Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad caught from Deoband area in Saharanpur by on Friday in ATS court in Lucknow as lawyers created a huge ruckus staged protest on court premises on Saturday.

As soon as the ATS officials reached the court to produce the two arrested Jaish terrorists, the lawyers got agitated and started shouting slogans—‘vande mataram ’, ‘Bharat Mata ki jai ’ and ‘Pakistan murdabad ’—at the gate.

The lawyers were protesting outside the court premises against the terrorists Sensing the trouble and a surcharged atmosphere, the ATS team returned without producing the ultras in the court. ATS has got the two on transit remand from Saharanpur and were supposed to be produced in Lucknow ATS court to take them on custodial remand for their interrogation.

The two terrorists – Shanawaz Ahamd Teli of Kulgam and Aquib Ahamd Malik of Pulwama-- were arrested in Saharanpur with the security agencies claiming they were living in Deoband, posing as students to radicalise and recruit local youth to join the terror outfit and conduct terror activities on their instructions across the country .. Of the two, Shahnawaz is believed to be a grenade expert.