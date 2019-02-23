Home Nation

Protesting lawyers in Lucknow court prevent ATS from producing JeM ultras

The lawyers were protesting outside the court premises against the terrorists Sensing the trouble and a surcharged atmosphere, the ATS team returned without producing the ultras in the court.

Published: 23rd February 2019 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) couldn't produce the two suspected terrorists of Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad caught from Deoband area in Saharanpur by on Friday in ATS court in Lucknow as lawyers created a huge ruckus staged protest on court premises on Saturday.

As soon as the ATS officials reached the court to produce the two arrested Jaish terrorists, the lawyers got agitated and started shouting slogans—‘vande mataram ’, ‘Bharat Mata ki jai ’ and ‘Pakistan murdabad ’—at the gate.

The lawyers were protesting outside the court premises against the terrorists Sensing the trouble and a surcharged atmosphere, the ATS team returned without producing the ultras in the court. ATS has got the two on transit remand from Saharanpur and were supposed to be produced in Lucknow ATS court to take them on custodial remand for their interrogation.

The two terrorists – Shanawaz Ahamd Teli of Kulgam and Aquib Ahamd Malik of Pulwama-- were arrested in Saharanpur with the security agencies claiming they were living in Deoband, posing as students to radicalise and recruit local youth to join the terror outfit and conduct terror activities on their instructions across the country .. Of the two, Shahnawaz is believed to be a grenade expert.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deoband area Anti-Terrorist Squad ATS court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp