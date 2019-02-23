Pulwama aftermath: Punjab sets up helpline number 181 for Kashmiris in distress

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In the wake of the Pulwama attack, the Punjab Police has set up an exclusive desk for prompt redressal of complaints for the people from Kashmir facing any harassment or trouble in the state.

The desk is accessible on the toll-free helpline number 181 of the police, and will ensure prompt and effective response for Kashmiri students.

The proactive initiative was triggered by reports of persecution and harassment faced by Kashmiri students across the country, following the February 14 attack, whoh claimed the lives of 44 CRPF men in Kashmir.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had earlier announced within hours of the attack that his government would ensure the full safety and security of Kashmiris in the state and would

not allow them to be harassed in any way.

Kashmirs, facing any kind of harassment can call on 181 or send an SMS or Whatsapp message on 76961-81181. They can also fax their complaint on 0172-6626181 and e-mail it to help@181pph.com.

The Punjab Police has designated Surjeet Singh, DIG (Law & Order), as the nodal officer for managing the response and redressal of the complaints or grievances, which will be attended to immediately and responded without delay.

According to a Punjab Police notification, the DIG will oversee all issues grievances pertaining to people and students of J&K living in Punjab.

“Any such person or student belonging to J&K in distress can approach the nodal officer on his mobile number 94645-00004 or office number 0172-2747767 at Punjab Police Headquarters, Sector-9, Chandigarh,” it says.