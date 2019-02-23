Home Nation

Stray dogs maul three-year-old boy to death in Maharashtra

The incident occurred on Friday morning when a pack of five dogs attacked the victim when he was playing near his house in Mangalgate area of the city.

By PTI

AHMEDNAGAR: A three-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, a civic official said Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when a pack of five dogs attacked Ayush Prajapati when he was playing near his house in Mangalgate area of the city.

Prajapati, who was severely injured in the incident, was rescued by his parents and neighbours, and rushed to the civil hospital, the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation (AMC) official said.

However, the boy died when he was being shifted to the Sassoon government hospital in Pune, at around 4 PM, he said.

The AMC has announced an ex gratia of Rs one lakh to the family of the deceased boy. A probe has been ordered into the growing menace of stray dogs in the city.

 

