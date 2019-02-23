Youth lynched on suspicion of being a child lifter in Kolkata

By UNI

KOLKATA: A youth was lynched by an irate mob in this metropolis on the suspicion of being a child-lifter.

So far, police have arrested 17 accused in the case of lynching that happened at posh Kakurgachi in the eastern part of the city on Friday night. The deceased has not been identified yet, sources said.

The youth, apparently in his late 20s, was fatally wounded after being beaten by a group of people in front of a Pantaloons showroom at Kakurgachi. He was rushed to Nil Ratan Medical College and Hospital at Sealdah by Phoolbagan police.

The victim managed to record his statement with the police, just before dying. However, Phoolbagan police had a tough time arresting the suspects.

Police-People fighting erupted near Gokhana busty and a reinforcement from Lalbazar had to be brought in to control the situation. The incident comes on the close heels of several cases of mob beatings reported from in and around the city where most women have been on target.

The mob beatings have been reported from Tikiapara, Jagadballavpur, Kasba, Tamluk, Basirhat. In many cases, police were attacked by the mob when they came to rescue the victim.