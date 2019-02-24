Home Nation

10 companies of ITBP dispatched to violence-hit Arunachal Pradesh

At least two persons have died as protests broke out on Saturday after the state government announced that it was considering issuing PRC to six non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes.

Published: 24th February 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of ITBP soldiers marching. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 1,000 paramilitary troops have been dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh as widespread violence erupted in the state over the recommendation to grant permanent resident certificates (PRC) to six communities, officials said Sunday.

The communities are Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis, Mishings and Gorkhas. Most of them are recognised as Scheduled Tribes in neighbouring Assam.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has dispatched 10 additional companies of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for deployment in law-and-order duties in Itanagar and other violence-hit places, an official said.

The state government will deploy the troops as per the requirement of the local administration. Five ITBP companies have already been deployed in the state, the official said. A company of paramilitary comprises 100 personnel.

The ITBP personnel have been sent on an urgent basis as Itanagar and other areas have witnessed widespread violence, destruction of properties and vehicles on Sunday, officials said.

The mob has tried to set ablaze the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and also tried to target residence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, another official said.

