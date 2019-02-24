11 people injured as bus overturns in Bihar's Saran district 

By PTI

CHAPRA: At least 11 people were injured, three of them seriously when a bus overturned in Bihar's Saran district on Sunday, police said.

The bus was on its way to Patna from Gopalganj district.

The driver lost control over the speeding vehicle near Bahrauli village and it overturned injuring 11 passengers, Superintendent of Police, Har Kishore Rai said.

Of the three seriously injured passengers, one has been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), while two others have been admitted to Chapra Sadar hospital, police said.

The other injured passengers have been admitted to Mashrakh primary health center for treatment, they added.