Arvind Kejriwal says Mumbai based actress like Kirron Kher not concerned with people of Chandigarh

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadami Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal attacked BJP Member of Parliament from Chandigarh Kirron Kher accusing her that her presence is more in Mumbai and is hardly seen in the city.

While addressing an election rally in favour of party candidate Harmohan Dhawan here at the Sector 25 rally ground, Kejriwal accused Kher as he said, "How often have you seen Kirron Kher in Chandigarh? She is an actress and does not have any concern with the people of the city. She is a busy actress and lives in Mumbai. Can you list even a single development work done by her?"

"There is no development work in Chandigarh which will be credited to Kirron Kher," he said. In his brief address, Kejriwal listed out the development work carried out in Delhi in terms of power supply, school-education and welfare schemes.

"In Delhi the electricity tariffs are the lowest it is Rs 1 till 200 units, it can be the same in Chandigarh if the government is sincere," he said.

He winded up his address within a few minutes of starting due to a poor turn up at the rally with an apology saying that he has another rally scheduled in Haryana. Despite being a Sunday Aam Aadmi Party failed to gather an adequate number of spectators. Kejriwal had to address the rally at 1:30 pm but due to the thin turn out he addressed an hour later.

Party’s Punjab Unit Chief and MP from Sangrur Bhagwant Mann were also present. In the previous election, the BJP had a vote share of 42.2 per cent vote and was followed by the Congress with 26.8 per cent and the AAP with 24 per cent vote share.