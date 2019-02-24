Home Nation

Assam Governor says NRC's biggest success is stopping influx of illegal Bangladeshis into state

The authorities have initiated a process giving opportunities to those excluded from the NRC to prove their citizenship.

Published: 24th February 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi Saturday said the roll-out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to identify illegal immigrants from Bangladesh has resulted in "totally containing" fresh influx of Bangladeshis into the state.

Mukhi also said that the Centre was speeding up work on completely sealing Assam's land border with Bangladesh and that the riverine portion of the frontier would soon be put under electronic surveillance to stop any illegal migration from the country.

READ | Centre committed to complete NRC within stipulated time: Rajnath after SC rapping

"Illegal migration from Bangladesh has totally stopped because of the NRC. It is the biggest achievement of the NRC process. The government is committed to identify illegal migrants living in Assam," Mukhi told PTI.

In July last year, Assam released the draft of the NRC, a list of people who proved they came to Assam by 24 March 1971, a day before Bangladesh declared independence.

READ | Former Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung, 47 former civil servants write to government on NRC, Citizenship Bill

The list excluded nearly four million people, triggering widespread anguish and intense agitation in several parts of the Northeastern state.

The authorities have initiated a process giving opportunities to those excluded from the NRC to prove their citizenship.

To get their names included in the NRC, residents in Assam have to produce a specific set of documents to prove that they or their families were living in India since the cutoff date or before.

Lakhs of people fled to Assam during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan and the influx continued thereafter.

READ | NRC an electoral gimmick: Mamata Banerjee

The infiltration of Bangladeshis, mostly Muslims, through the porous Indo-Bangla border has been a serious issue for Assam since early 1980s when the state witnessed a massive students' movement demanding deportation of the illegal migrants.

Mukhi also asserted that the Centre was "fully committed" to protect the interests of all indigenous communities of Assam.

"After roll-out of the NRC, it is now impossible for an illegal Bangladeshi to obtain (India's) citizenship. The foreigners have been identified. It is a major success," said the governor.

The Assam governor also attributed the Modi government's close relations with Dhaka and economic growth of Bangladesh as reasons for Bangladeshis not coming to Assam illegally.

On the NDA government's promise to seal Assam's frontier with Bangladesh, Mukhi said around 93 per cent of the border has already been fenced and that work on remaining portion is being done at a fast pace.

Assam shares 263 km of border with Bangladesh which include riverine.

READ | NRC a "waste paper", should have been linked to voters list: Former Assam CM Gogoi

Asked about fate of the illegal Bangladeshis identified under the NRC process in Assam, Mukhi did not give a direct reply but indicated that some of them may be deported to send a strong message against any illegal migration to India in future.

The governor said surveillance on riverine patch is being carried out using latest electronic gadgets.

The Assam governor chose not to comment on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill which sought to relax citizenship rules for Hindus and other non-Muslim minorities from several neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh.

The Lok Sabha had passed the bill but it could not be tabled in Rajya Sabha during the budget session of Parliament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC National Register of Citizens Illegal migrants Illegal Bangladeshi migrants Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp