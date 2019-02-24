Don’t detract from the rule of law: Citizens group

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation about a “tough response” from the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre in the backdrop of Pulwama terror attack, a citizens group consisting of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha has appealed the Centre not to take any steps which detract from the universally accepted principles of Rule of Law.

The group has also warned that any attempt to leverage developments in J&K for electoral purposes should be avoided at all costs. The group consists of former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, civil society activist Sushobha Barve, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Kapil Kak, and journalist Bharat Bhushan.

“At a time when the nation is passing through trying circumstances, we appeal that the government must not take any steps which detract from the Constitutional framework of the country,” said the group in a statement.