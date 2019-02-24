Have asked Vikhe-Patil to convince his son: Ashok Chavhan

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan said Sunday that senior party leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil should "convince" his son Sujay, who is keen on contesting the Lok Sabha election from Ahmednagar.

In previous elections, the constituency was alloted to the ally NCP, but Sujay Vikhe-Patil has said on more than one occasions that he would stand from Ahmednagar as independent if the seat is not ceded to the Congress.

Another constituency in Vikhe-Patil's native Ahmednagar district is Shirdi, but it is a reserved seat. Chavan was speaking to reporters in Latur after unveiling a statue of late Congress leader Vilasrao Deshmukh.

"Sujay should know that his request is under the Congress party's consideration. I have also suggested his father that he should convince his son (to back down if necessary)," Chavan said.

"The seat Sujay has been demanding has not yet been discussed with the NCP and no final decision has been taken," Chavan added.