Home Nation

J&K Governor asks people to stay calm midst Indo-Pakistan war rumours

The Governor also said security measures were being taken for the safety of Kashmiris living outside the state.

Published: 24th February 2019 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)

By IANS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday urged people to stay calm and not to pay heed to rumours, saying the deployment of large number of security personnel in the state was linked to upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The Governor appealed to the people that the induction of forces be seen only in the context of conducting elections and should not be attributed to any other cause," said an official statement after Malik chaired a meeting of the State Administrative Council (SAC) to review the situation in the state in the aftermath of the suicide bombing on a CRPF convoy.

"The Governor appealed to the people not to believe in rumours of any extreme nature which are circulating widely in some quarters and to remain calm," the statement said.

"These rumours are unnecessarily creating an atmosphere of fear in the minds of people leading to stress and disruption to normal life. Rumours about curfews and other actions should not be believed," he was quoted as saying.

The Governor was reacting to mass panic in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday as rumours gripped the region that Article 35-A of the Constitution that gives special rights to people in the state was set to be abrogated.

READ| Pulwama fallout: Pakistan writes to UN rights chief over alleged rights violations in Kashmir

The Governor's advisors, the Chief Secretary and senior officials attended the SAC meeting.

An official statement said the Governor was briefed about the current security situation in Jammu city, where property of a community came under attack following the suicide bombing in the Kashmir Valley.

The recent induction of central armed forces for election duty was also discussed.

"The Governor was informed that for a smooth conduct of general elections in the state, a much larger number of central security forces is required as the security concerns have increased after the (February 14) Pulwama terror attack.

"After the Pulwama incident, the security concerns are much higher with the possibility of terrorist organisations increasing their activities against candidates and voters on a much larger scale.

"In this context, a much larger number of additional security forces are needed for conducting the general elections. Normally, forces are inducted a month before elections so that they settle down and familiarize with the ground situation. It is in this context that 100 companies of central forces are being inducted into the state at the moment. This is less than the actual additional forces required and more would be inducted in the coming weeks," the statement added.

The Governor also said security measures were being taken for the safety of Kashmiris living outside the state.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor said there was no fight against Kashmiris and it was the responsibility of the country to take care of their safety wherever they may be.

He said over 22,000 Kashmiri students were studying outside the state and the media had played up a few scattered incidents of attacks on them. This, he said, had caused fear and anxiety among parents whose children were studying outside the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indo-Pakistan war Indo-Pakistan war rumours Satya Pal Malik Pulwama terror attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 20 vehicles were also torched at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre (Photo | EPS)
Arunachal PRC bandh: Deputy CM's house burnt, mob violence continues
Representational image. (File photo | Reuters)
National War Memorial: After 60 years, finally.
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp