Kashmiris shouldn't be blamed for developments after scrapping of special provision: Mehbooba Mufti

She said Kashmir Valley is rife with speculation about the status of Article 35A.

Published: 24th February 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said any tinkering with Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, which provide special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will render null and void the state's Instrument of Accession with India.

READ | SC to consider plea for urgent hearing of PIL against Art 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir

"Article 370 is the constitutional connection between J&K & Indian Union.  Instrument of accession is contingent on Article 370 which is inextricably linked to Article 35A. Any tampering will render Treaty of Accession null & void," Mehbooba said in a series of tweets.

She said Kashmir Valley is rife with speculation about the status of Article 35A.

READ | Separatists call for two-day shutdown against legal challenge to Article 35-A, 370

"Before taking a decision, GoI (Government of India) must consider that J&K was the only Muslim-majority state that chose a secular India over Pak during partition," she added.

Mehbooba cautioned that Kashmiris should not be blamed for the developments if the special provision was scrapped.

"Those frothing at the mouth & calling for its removal shouldn't blame Kashmiris for the developments that will follow such a hare-brained decision," she said.

 

