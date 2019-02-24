Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav reject PM Modi's farmer's scheme, calls it an insult

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Even while prime minister Narendra Modi was launching Rs 75,000 crore cash transfer scheme for farmers (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) at Gorakhpur on Sunday, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati calling it an insult to the farmers.

Accusing the BJP of indulging in mere lip service and doing nothing substantial for the framers, Mayawati said the annual payout of Rs 6000 to the farmers translated to Rs 500 per month and Rs 17 per day was a “pittance”.

Cautioning the farmers of UP against falling prey to BJP’s deception, the BSP chief said,"It is an insult. farmers' belief in their labour and want remunerative price of their produce but BJP mentality to give them little monetary help is atrocious and arrogant,” Mayawati further tweeted: “BJP has failed to fulfil

their promise.”

On Sunday, Mayawati described the Modi government's Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme as “a half hearted attempt” comparing it with Modi government’s previous decisions like demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST). She said the scheme was an election year stunt, which the people have seen through.

The BSP chief went on to say the PM-KISAN scheme was similar to previous decisions of the BJP that reflected their “narrow-minded approach” and asked farmers to be cautious.

Meanwhile, Mayawati’s ally, Akhilesh yadav tweeted: “The farm crisis is a national crisis and needs a national solution. No poll-sop or individual state can implement change at this scale — we stand with farmers everywhere and promise to bring about a ‘Golden Revolution’ for all farmers regardless of caste,

creed or religion.”